Pantaloons perform Jane Austen classic Sense And Sensibility

Check out a performance of Sense And Sensibility at the Botanical Gardens, Sheffield, on August 23, from 7pm.

Elinor Dashwood has a lot of good Sense. Her sister Marianne Dashwood has an excess of Sensibility.

Together they make a snappy title for Jane Austen’s classic novel of scandals, scoundrels and severely sprained ankles.

This funny, fast-paced and faithful new adaptation from the critically-acclaimed Pantaloons Theatre Company features live music, audience interaction, romance and heartbreak.

