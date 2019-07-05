Organisers and artists hail 2019’s Gate To Southwell Festival as one of most successful ever

The 13th Gate To Southwell Festival in June proved to be one of the most successful ever.

That’s the verdict of artists, audiences and the event’s organisers as more than 5,000 tourists visited Southwell over the festival weekend, bringing a much needed boost to the local economy.

Festival director Mike Kirrage explained: “Without doubt musically this was one of the best years ever.

“As far as the popularity poll went there was no runaway winner with lots of different artists featuring among the personal favourites. The two special anniversary concerts for Woodstock and Buddy Holly were also really popular.”

There was great appreciation for headline acts such as Los Pacaminos (featuring Paul Young), Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel, Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys, Skipinnish and Blue Rose Code, with special mentions for hugely popular American acts like Blue Summit, Joshua Cook and Truckstop Honeymoon and Canadians Gordie Mackeeman & His Rhythm Boys and Jessica Pearson & The East Wind.

And fine European artists including SYA from the Netherlands (playing the UK for the first time), Korrontzi and Dinamo from Spain, Ida Wenoe from Denmark and Hotel Palindrone from Austria definitely brought new positive sounds to the festival.

“We adopt a ‘something for everyone’ approach and it seems to have really paid off this year,” explained Kirrage.

“Everyone always comments on the brilliant atmosphere and how friendly the festival appears. Credit for this must go to all the wonderful volunteers who help make the event so special.

“It’ll be difficult to top this year but I know our team are up for the challenge!”

Anyone suffering from post-festival blues has the chance to catch Hat Fitz and Cara (pictured) in the Rose Cottage Marquee, Normanton (near Southwell Workhouse) on Saturday, July 20 (7.30pm).

Hat Fitz is a wild man of the Australian blues scene while soul singer and instrumentalist Cara has performed with Jamiroquai and Corinne Bailey-Rae.

They are great live performers who, according to Get Ready To Rock, “have the songs, the musical ability, the drive and the self belief to offer something refreshingly vibrant and new”.

With support from Sam Beeton, there will be a licensed real ale, wine and spirits bar.

Tickets are £15 in advance or £17 on the door. For more, you can click here.

Photo credit: Paul Armour