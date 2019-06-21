Notts young talent will appear at BBC Introducing gig at Metronome

Nottingham’s new music venue Metronome hosts a BBC Introducing gig on June 27.

The event will be showcasing some of the best new talent from across the county, including new acts signed to the Mansfield-based Inspire Youth Arts First Light record label.

Host for the evening is BBC’s Dean Jackson, an advocate for under-the-radar local music.

The line-up includes The Mighty Creatives Emerging Artist of the Year Jess Fisher, a member of the Able Orchestra, who performs using a wheelchair motion controller hooked up to specially developed software to enable her to create music via iPad and laptop, along with Remy, shortlisted for the final of Future Sound of Nottingham (FSN) at Rock City in July with the chance to play at this year’s Splendour Festival if he wins.

Remy won the 2018 Notts Factor and performed at last year’s BBC Introducing gig.

The line-up is completed by other First Light acts Emily Makis along with Betsey and Alfie Sharp, both with their bands, plus emerging talents from the First Light Introducing strand, Sam Barker & Margarita, plus the talented urban music ensemble from CRS.

Photo credit: Lucy Beth Munday