Nottingham Playhouse has plenty of online activities for you this Easter

Nottingham Playhouse is taking its Family Fest online during the current Easter holidays to keep children and parents entertained.

Kickstarting the festival is an online crafty challenge, perfect for anyone who has a surplus of cardboard toilet roll tubes. The video is challenging children to create the main characters from this year’s upcoming pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

Creations, when shared on social media, will be automatically entered into a competition. An overall winner will be selected at the end of the Easter holidays with the child being given the prize of a family ticket to Beauty and the Beast. They will also be namechecked as part of that night’s script.

As well as the craft challenge, there will be interactive video sessions including storytelling, circus skills, dance tutorials, and bonnet making.

The highlight of Family Fest – the baby and toddler disco – will also be going ahead on the platform Twitch during the second week of the Easter holidays.

This is just one way Nottingham Playhouse has tried to ‘go digital’ in order to keep supporting communities. It has also released video tutorials for choir members, dancers and aspiring painters.

