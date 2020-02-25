Nottingham Motorpoint Arena gig for Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons - and here's how to get tickets

Iconic performers Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will play at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on July 7.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 28, at 9am, to see one of five UK shows the group will be playing due to popular demand.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, who last toured the UK in 2018, are currently on a sold-out tour across the US. They have sold more than 175 million records and defined the sound of an era with classic hits like Walk Like A Man, Sherry, Rag Doll, Big Girls Don’t Cry and more.

Frankie Valli is hotter than ever in the 21st century, thanks to the success of Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, which chronicles the life and times of Frankie and his group.

Tickets can be bought by clicking here or on 0843 373 3000.

