New date for Rick Astley's Motorpoint Arena Nottingham show

Rick Astley’s gig at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham has been rescheduled for October 24.

The popular singer’s concert is one of a number that have been rescheduled due to the government’s coronavirus advice over public events.

Customers are advised to retain their ticket from the original date of April 4 for the rescheduled event as all tickets will remain valid. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, full refunds will be available from point of sale.

At the age of 21, Rick Astley emerged from the shadows of the Stock, Aitken and Waterman production house as their former tea boy became one of the biggest stars on the planet.

His era-defining classic Never Gonna Give You Up topped charts the world over and catapulted the young Lancastrian on a journey that would encompass eight consecutive UK Top 10 hits and 40 million sales.

