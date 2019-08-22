Murder mystery event to be staged on Saturday at National Justice Museum in Nottingham

Have you got what it takes to solve the mystery of the Darlington Diamond?

This weekend, the National Justice Museum in Nottigham is hosting another popular Cocktails and Crime event, this time set in the roaring ‘20s.

The plot begins with a summer celebration hosted by Major and Mrs Darlington-Smythe.

But suddenly the lights go out and Mrs Darlington-Smythe’s beautiful diamond ring is stolen.

Could it be secretive socialite, Frunella? The emotionless Major, Richmond? Surely it couldn’t be the housekeeper…

Guests are invited to explore the museum’s Victorian courtroom and winding corridors of the gaol and question characters to see if they can unravel the mystery, after enjoying a cocktail on arrival.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 24, and guests are advised to arrive at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets are £21.95 including a cocktail. To book tickets, you can call 0115 952 0555.

This event is suitable for over 18s only.

