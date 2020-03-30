Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, Noel Gallagher, Steven Tyler among stellar cast in screening of early Fleetwood Mac music

A one-off celebration of the early music of Fleetwood Mac will be screened in cinemas across the country on June 2 and June 7 as Mick Fleetwood and a stellar cast of guests pay tribute to founding member, Peter Green.

The once-in-a-lifetime celebration was captured at The London Palladium in February this year and features musical greats including Neil Finn (Crowded House), Noel Gallagher (Oasis), Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), David Gilmour (Pink Floyd), Kirk Hammett (Metallica), Jonny Lang, John Mayall, Christine McVie (Fleetwood Mac), Zak Starkey, Jeremy Spencer (Fleetwood Mac), Pete Townshend (The Who), Steven Tyler (Aerosmith), Rick Vito (Fleetwood Mac), and Bill Wyman (The Rolling Stones).

Mick Fleetwood curated the line-up and performs with his house band of Andy Fairweather Low, Dave Bronze, and Ricky Peterson.

Tracks performed at the event include seminal Fleetwood Mac classics, such as Albatross, Green Manalashi, Need Your Love, and more.

Peter Green was a founding member of Fleetwood Mac and had a huge impact on the band, as well as being recognised as one of the greatest musicians in the world. Peter was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame together with Fleetwood Mac in 1998.

On the show coming to cinemas, Mick Fleetwood said: “This one of a kind show was no mean feat to put together and the ability to share and relive the event all over again in cinemas is incredible, for us, as artists, as well as our fans.

“I’m very happy this performance can now be experienced in a big-screen format by audiences far and wide all over the globe.”

Mick Fleetwood and Friends Celebrate The Music of Peter Green will also be available in a super deluxe boxset, released on October 26, October 2020 and available to pre-order now. The super deluxe boxset will include a 4LP deluxe book pack with 2CDs and BluRay.

Fleetwood Mac’s third studio album ‘Then Play On’, will also be released in a special Celebration Edition on June 5, 2020. Available in CD and vinyl formats, the release features original UK tracklisting plus four bonus tracks, as well as the vinyl edition pressed on 180g audiophile black vinyl, and new sleevenotes by Anthony Bozza including a personal foreword by Mick Fleetwood. The album was Fleetwood Mac’s last to feature Peter Green, and their third album to reach the top ten.

To find out cinemas near you which are screening the concert, go to www.mickfleetwoodandfriends.com