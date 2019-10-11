Michael Ball and Alfie Boe 2020 tour is heading for Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

They’re back. One of the world’s most popular musical duos, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, have announced their stellar UK 2020 Back Together tour, which will arrive at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Friday, February 28.

Tickets are on general sale from 9am on Friday, October 18.

Both singers have been extremely busy, with hugely successful solo albums, sell-out tours and both currently starring in Les Misérables in the West End, but it is the combination of these two arresting voices and personalities which proves to be irresistible to countless fans across the nation.

The 2020 Back Together UK tour announcement follows the phenomenal success of the duo’s previous two duet albums, Together, their debut, which became the UK’s best-selling album of 2016 and beat the likes of Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot, and the follow-up Together Again which brought the pair yet another No.1 album in 2017.

Ticket prices start from £46. For more details on how to get hold of them, you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more of our stories.