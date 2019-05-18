Magical new show from Sooty is heading to Mansfield venue

Sooty’s Magic Show is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre on May 29 so don’t miss the chance to see the nation’s favourite yellow bear with a new live show. Sooty celebrated his seventh decade last year which saw him perform at the London Palladium for Prince Charles, who also turned 70. He also took pride of place at a free show on Blackpool North Pier which is where he was originally discovered.

Now Sooty is poised to wow his fans in Nottinghamshire and beyond.

Children will be amazed by impossible tricks, astounded at Sooty’s flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage! Sooty’s television pal Richard Cadell said: “This is Sooty doing what he does best –magic. So the audience can expect to be saying “Izzy whizzy let’s get busy” a great deal! Sooty will be performing some amazing tricks including sawing a lady in half, floating a child fromthe audience and making it snow! “Performing live is what we love most. Of course,making the television showis a lot of fun but Sooty has always been at his best in front of a live audience where he can make not only the children laugh,but all the adults too. Plus after each performance each performance there is a chance for everybody to meet Sooty and it’s always such a pleasure tomeet fans old and new.” Circus star Michael Jordan and illusionists Fantasie de la Nuit are special guests on the tour. Richard said: “Michael Jordan is an amazing circus artist and a fabulous magician. So with Sooty’s help he will be performing some large-scale Las Vegas style illusions along with some juggling and circus tricks. Fantasie De La Nuit will allow Sooty and Sweep to perform some incredible tricks using the magic of ultraviolet light.” There will be two performances of Sooty’s Magic Show, at 11am and 2.30pm.

For ticket availability, you can click here or call the box office on 01623 633133.

Photo by Steve Ullathorne.