Level 42 hit Nottingham and Sheffield on From Eternity to Here tour

Eighties hit-makers Level 42 will play in Nottingham and Sheffield this autumn.

The group are booked for Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 16 and Sheffield City Hall on October 18.

Last year Level 42 played 20 festivals around the world so the band could be forgiven for wanting to rest up. “No way,” said frontman Mark King. “Touring with the band has been about as much fun as I can remember having had on the road. If you had asked me back in 1980 if I thought we would be selling out theatres around the world when I was sixty years old I probably would have laughed!”

Level 42’s hits include Lessons In Love and Running In The Family.

Tickets for Nottingham from £34. Go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555. Tickets for Sheffield from £37.40. Go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk or call 0114 2 789 789.

