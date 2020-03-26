King King announce new date for Sheffield show

Blues-rock band King King have rescheduled April’s concert in Sheffield to protect fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They will play at Sheffield Leadmill on February 6, 2021, instead of April 8.

Frontman Alan Nimmo said: “We held on as long as we could and always maintained that we would not cancel anything unless the choice was taken out of our hands and that now seems to have happened! This is obviously a difficult situation for everyone all over the world and as much as we still don’t really know much about what’s going to happen... we certainly don’t want to add to the problem and the health and safety of the nation and indeed the world is the number one priority at the moment.”

Last month the band released their new single I Will Not Fall, which went straight onto the A-list on Planet Rock.

READ THIS: St George’s Day Celebration cancelled in Derby.