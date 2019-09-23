Kids’ favourite Dear Zoo hits the stage soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Dear Zoo Live On Stage! is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre on October 1 and 2.

Written by Rod Campbell, produced by Norwell Lapley Productions and directed by Michael Gattrell, Dear Zoo is suitable for children aged 2–6 years. Dear Zoo Live On Stage! has been successfully touring the UK since 2018.

Celebrating 35 years in 2017, Dear Zoo, published by Macmillan Children’s Books, the story of a child who writes to the zoo asking them to send a pet, continues to delight each new generation of children as they lift the flaps in search of the perfect animal.

Brought to life through child-engaging puppets, original music and lots of audience interaction, the show immediately appeals to families and children who already love the book and will serve as a wonderful introduction to those coming to the story for the first time.

For more, you can call the box office on 01623 633133 or click here.

Photo credit: Victoria Macken