Kids can go free to the panto in Retford this Christmas

The Majestic Theatre in Retford is running a special offer that will see youngsters in for free to this year's Christmas pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

The theatre has once again teamed up with Trio Entertainment to bring the much loved story of Jack and the Beanstalk to Retford this year with former Coronation Street star Steven Arnold heading the cast as Fleshcreep.

Kevin Brown, the show's producer, said: "Our company has been producing professional pantomime since 2007 and we can't wait to transform the Majestic Theatre into a magical space filled with giants, a beanstalk and lots of panto fun.

"This is a brand new production of Jack and The Beanstalk and we are really pleased to be able to bring it to Retford this Christmas.

"We would give local people the opportunity to book to see our pantomime and our thrilled that we can offer a kids go free offer for a limited period of time to make theatre and pantomimes more available to the community."

The kids go free offer is available from until Saturda, November 2 with one child free with every paying adult ticket.

This offer is only available on tickets booked in person at the theatre or by calling the box office on 01777 706866.

The box office is only open from 10am until 2pm each day this week.

Jack and The Beanstalk runs from January 3 to 7, tickets and showtimes are available here.