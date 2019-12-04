Join Gordon for an evening of wildlife tales

Award-winning wildlife cameraman and presenter Gordon Buchanan is set to return to Nottingham as part of Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust’s unique celebrity lecture programme.

On January 15 the charity will host the presenter, best known for documentaries including Animal Families and the highly acclaimed Tribes, Predators and Me, at the Albert Hall for An Evening with Gordon Buchanan.

During the event Gordon, who last year presented the two-part Christmas special Grizzly Bear Cubs and Me on BBC2 and earlier this year fronted Equator from the Air, also on BBC2, will let guests in to his world of weird, wild and wonderful wildlife.

With 20 years of experience of travelling across the globe working on programmes, Gordon has a reputation for relishing dangerous and tough assignments.

The evening will provide an opportunity to hear first-hand about his adventures as he recounts challenging expeditions and enthralling wildlife experiences.

Throughout the evening Gordon will be sharing tales alongside his own wonderful film footage as well as brilliant images of all that he has come to face.

He will also answer any burning wildlife questions during a Q&A session.

Gordon’s arrival in the City follows a successful relaunch of the trust’s programme at the Albert Hall in October when explorer and presenter Steve Backshall was the special guest.

In March the trust will welcome Springwatch presenter Chris Packham.

Tickets for ‘An Evening with Gordon Buchanan’ are now on sale here.