Jeff Beck will play at Sheffield City Hall - here's how to get tickets

Grammy Award-winning guitarist Jeff Beck will play in Sheffield on his nationwide tour.

Jeff will play at the City Hall on May 23 where fans are likely to hear new music which the legendary musician will be recording this year.

He will be joined by Vinnie Colaiuta on drums, Rhonda Smith on bass, and Vanessa Freebairn-Smith on cello.

Over the course of his distinguished 50+ years music career, Jeff has earned an incredible eight Grammy Awards, been ranked by Rolling Stone as one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time,” and been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice – once as a member of the Yardbirds and again as a solo artist.

Jeff famously replaced Eric Clapton as the Yardbirds’ lead guitarist in 1965 and later went on to form The Jeff Beck Group, which featured Rod Stewart on vocals and Ron Wood on bass.

Tickets from £61.28. Go to www.eventim.co.uk