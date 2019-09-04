Jasper Carrott’s Stand Up And Rock to visit Mansfield Palace Theatre twice in September

Jasper Carrott’s Stand Up and Rock is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre on September 9 and 19.

The legendary comedian is back with a new stand up show alongside his musical compatriots, the Bev Bevan Band, who have been rockin’ audiences all over the world.

Bev is founding member of The Move and ELO and has one of the finest bands around.

This unique show gives the opportunity to see and hear great artistes belting out a night of classic songs and see Jasper back where he belongs... making us laugh.

For ticket availability, you can call the box office at the venue on 01623 633133 or you can click here.

You can also click here and click here for more stories.