It would be a crime to miss The Mousetrap this week at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal

Nottingham’s Theatre Royal is a crime scene all this week with a return visit of a touring version of Agatha Christie’s record-breaking thriller The Mousetrap, writes Tony Spittles.

And you won’t be kept behind police lines as you’ll be welcomed in as a ‘partner in crime’ while investigations go on.

The play has been a must-see attraction in London’s West End for 67 years - the longest running show of any kind in the history of theatre - but sharing in that unique honour is the city’s Theatre Royal where the world premiere was staged on Monday, October 6, 1952, with Richard Attenborough and his wife, Sheila Sim, heading the cast.

It then toured to Oxford, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Leeds and Birmingham before heading to London where it has been a permanent resident for nearly seven decades, first at the Ambassadors Theatre and then next door at the St Martin’s Theatre.

Dame Agatha thought the play would only last eight months - she would have been delighted with the near full house at Monday’s opening night - as countless fans over the years have tried outwit the ‘Queen of Crime’ and guess the identity of the killer as they watch events unfold at a snow-bound country house where trapped guests discover there’s a murderer in their midst.

Opening to a radio announcement of the murder of a woman in Paddington in West London, the curtain goes up on the lounge of Monkswell Manor guest house in deepest Berkshire where the new hosts, young couple Mollie and Giles Ralston (Harriett Hare and and Nick Biadon), find their lack of catering expertise sorely tested by a number of guests, expected and unexpected, seeking refuge from the winter blizzard.

The former who made their bookings in advance include carping, ex-magistrate Miss Boyle (played by Gwyneth Strong, best known as Cassandra in TV’s Only Fools and Horses), eccentric, would-be architect Christopher Wren (camped up to the max by Lewis Chandler), helpful ex-military man Maj Metcalf (John Griffiths) and bright, young thing Miss Caswell (Saskia Vaigncourt-Strallen) who seems to lead a charmed life at home and abroad.

This mixed guest list is soon joined by the unexpected and uninvited in the shape of mysterious Italian Mr. Paravicini (David Alcock) who claims his Rolls-Royce has overturned in a snowdrift, and just before the interval a phone call from the local police heralds the arrival of Det Sgt Trotter (Geoff Arnold) who arrives on skis to warn guests that the on-the-run killer is already at Monkswell ready to claim its next victim.

Secrets galore are uncovered with typical Christie skill and it soon becomes apparent that the killer is not a stranger to any of them.

The Mousetrap which is on an extensive UK tour until February next year ends its Nottingham run this Saturday, June 22, and further details of tickets, £15 to £33, and showtimes can be obtained from the box office on 0115 9895555, or you can click here.

Photo credit: Tristram Kenton