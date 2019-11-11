Hits galore with The Sensational 60s Experience at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

The Sensational 60s Experience is making its latest appearance at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall soon.

This year’s hit-packed visit takes place on November 21.

The Sensational 60s Experience brings you a three-hour 60s spectacular of pure nostalgia.

Starring Mike Pender (original voice of The Searchers), The Trems (all former members of The Tremeloes), The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans and The Dakotas, hits include Needles and Pins, Silence Is Golden, Storm In A Teacup, Hippy Hippy Shake, Little Children plus many more.

So make sure you step back in time to when pop music was arguably at its very best.

For more, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

The Trems are pictured.