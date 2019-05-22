Hits galore with Islands In The Stream at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Come and see the leading tribute show Islands in the Stream – The Music of Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on May 30.

Enjoy the songs of the Queen and King of country music in this show.

Leave your 9 to 5 worries at the door and get ready for a night in the company of country music royalty.

This show brings together the beloved glamour and personality of Dolly, along with Kenny’s charisma and energy with hit after hit including Jolene, Ruby, 9 to 5, Lucille, Here You Come Again, The Gambler, I Will Always Love You, Coward of the Country, plus the smash hit Islands in the Stream.

The show at the Leeming Street venue gets under way at 7.30pm.

Call the box office on 01623 6331333 or click here.

