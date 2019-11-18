Hits galore with Hugh Cornwell at Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Former Stranglers frontman Hugh Cornwell can be seen in action at Nottingham's Rescue Rooms on November 27

Since leaving the band almost 30 years ago, Hugh Cornwell has enjoyed a successful solo career and he will be bringing his Electric: The Monster Tour to the Nottingham venue.

The hitman is back with a new album Monster so you can expect an opening set of prime solo songs, including picks from Monster, followed by a storming set of those iconic Stranglers hits, sung and played by the man himself and his band.

For more on the gig, you can click here.

