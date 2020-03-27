Hits galore when Texas hit the road again for Nottingham and Sheffield shows

Veteran stars Texas have shows scheduled at Sheffield City Hall on October 22 and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 31.

For more than 30 years, Texas have proved themselves to be one of Scotland’s best ever bands and a national treasure south of the border.

To coincide with the release of a new album, they have scheduled a tour of the UK for later this year.

Formed in 1986 by Sharleen Spiteri and her musical partner in crime, Johnny McElhone, Texas have made consistently great music throughout their stellar career.

During that time, they have sold more than 40 million records, had 13 top ten UK singles, three number one UK albums and eight top ten UK albums including their latest Jump On Board.

To find out more about the hit-packed shows, you can click here for the Nottingham gig and here for the Sheffield show.

