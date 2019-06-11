Hits galore soon with Lipstick On Your Collar at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre

Lipstick on Your Collar is not to be missed when it comes to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on June 20.

The popular show is set to lift the roof off the Palace Theatre with a spectacular performance, playing an array of classic hits from the golden era of music.

From the birth of rock ‘n’ roll through to the beat group sounds of the British Invasion and beyond, expect tight harmonies, excellent vocals and plenty of dancing in the aisles.

The tribute show will include hits made famous by the likes of Connie Francis, Buddy Holly, Brenda Lee, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black, Sandie Shaw and many more musical legends.

Taking inspiration from the iconic fashion and style of the time and performed by a full live band, the two hour show will take audiences on a fun-filled musical journey through the years from Rock Around The Clock to

the Beatles and beyond.

For ticket availability, you can call 01623 633133 or click here.

