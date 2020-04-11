Harry Styles reschedules Sheffield FlyDSA Arena show

Fans who bought tickets to see Harry Styles at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena in concert this week will have to wait until next year to see him.

Promoters for Harry’s first solo show at the arena have moved it from this Friday (April 17) to March 17, 2021 due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Harry’s Love On Tour concert is in support of his new album Fine Line.

Former One Direction singer Harry will be supported by rising pop star King Princess.

Tickets are priced from £47.50. Go to www.flydsaarena.co.uk or call 0114 2565656.

