Harry Styles announces Sheffield date for 2020

Harry Styles will make his first solo performance at Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena on April 17 next year as part of his Love On Tour show.

The tour is in support of his upcoming album Fine Line and joining him in support will be rising pop star King Princess.

For the UK and Ireland tour dates only, fans that pre-order Fine Line in any format in the official Harry Styles UK online store by 5pm on November 17 will get priority access to Love On Tour tickets.

The album is officially released on December 13.

Tickets priced £47 to £86.40, plus a limited number of VIP tickets priced at £170.20 and £181.45, go on general sale at 10am on Friday, November 22 on 0114 2565656 or online here.

