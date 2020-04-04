Guitar star Samantha Fish announces gig at Nottingham Rock City for next year

Don’t miss a performance by Samantha Fish at Nottingham Rock City on March 20 next year.

In September, the genre-bending guitarist, singer, and songwriter released her acclaimed album Kill Or Be Kind, which featured two singles Bulletproof and Watch Them Die.

Samantha’s incendiary live performances have been mesmerizing audiences and Kill Or Be Kind has proven to be Samantha’s breakthrough album.

After launching her recording career in 2009, Samantha established herself as a star in the contemporary blues world. The charismatic singer-guitarist-songwriter has earned a reputation as a powerful live performer.

