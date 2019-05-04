Get your tickets soon to see Rod Stewart perform at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham later this month

Tickets are still on sale to see British rock singer and songwriter Rod Stewart when his latest European tour comes to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on May 28.

The star took part in an intimate sell-out pre-tour warm-up show (pictured) at Cliffs Pavilion, Southend, earlier this week and is now off on his biggest UK tour to date.

Speaking after the show, Rod said: “I’ve been lucky enough to play most of the major venues in the world – Madison Square Garden, The O2 – but it was a total treat to experience the energy, intimacy and sheer excitement of playing Southend on Sea. What a night - I’ll never forget it.”

The exclusive Southend show gave Rod and his band the chance to work out the upcoming tour’s set list and even try new versions of some songs.

Rod Stewart Live in Concert kicked off yesterday (Friday) in Berlin and includes 22 headline shows at football stadiums, outdoor venues and arenas across England and Scotland.

Tickets are still available for the Nottingham date, with prices starting at £62.50. All prices listed include administration and facility fee.

You can click here to buy tickets online at or call via 0843 373 3000.

Photo credit: Andrew Timms