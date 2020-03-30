Gerry Cinnamon moves Sheffield FlyDSA Arena show to new date

Singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon has rescheduled his June 2 concert at Sheffield’s FLYDSA Arena to September 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But he vows that new album, The Bonny, will be out on April 17.

Gerry will spend his ‘social distancing’ time signing copies of his latest record, many of which will be sent to randomly selected fans who have pre-ordered it.

He said: “It’s probably not smart to release during a lockdown when the shops are closed and everyone’s isolating but no chance I’m letting folk down.”

The Bonny includes crowd favourite Canter, Dark Days, Sun Queen and latest single Where We’re Going.

Gerry has become a phenomenon since his debut album Erratic Cinematic reached the Top 20. It has already sold more than 170,000 copies and been certified Gold. He has gone on to hit 160 million streams on Spotify.

His gigs have become folklore – joyous mass fan singalongs inspiring devotion and a dedicated following that has swelled, via word-of-mouth, to epic proportions.

The upcoming tour will include dates at Reading and Leeds Festivals where he takes the penultimate slot to Liam Gallagher.

Tickets previously bought for Gerry’s show at FlyDSA Arena are valid for the new date. Tickets from £26.35, go to www.flydsaarena.co.uk or call 0114 256 56 56.