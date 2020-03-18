Gate To Southwell Festival called off for 2020 due to coronavirus concerns

The Gate To Southwell Festival, a highlight of the Midlands’ music calendar, has been cancelled following the government’s introduction of stricter social distancing measures.

Although the annual event would not have taken place until early June, the festival committee was forced to make the difficult decision now in order to limit further expenditure and offer 100 per cent refunds to all ticket buyers and traders.

The 14th festival was to have been an international extravaganza of roots, acoustic, folk, blues, soul, ska, world and other music styles, set over four days near Southwell.

"It’s been an incredibly difficult and painful decision for us," said festival director Mike Kirrage. “We’ve built this festival from nothing over the past 13 years and its grown into one of the most successful and best-loved music events in the Midlands and contributes hugely to the local economy. But given the government’s health and safety guidelines, we have little choice.”

“If we don’t cancel now we’ll incur major costs. We attract international artists from all over the world; some are already changing their touring schedules, and others will soon have travel expenses. If we left the cancellation decision longer, we wouldn’t be in a position to refund our loyal supporters.

“Our sincere apologies to artists, traders and suppliers and our grateful thanks to our army of volunteers all of whom we will miss meeting up with this year. Our aim now is to look forward to providing another top quality festival in 2021."

