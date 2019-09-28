Explore the life of Sir Ranulph Fiennes next year at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall

Legendary explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes can be seen at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on January 23 and tickets to see him are now available.

Named by the Guinness Book of Records as ‘the world’s greatest living explorer’, Sir Ranulph has spent his life in pursuit of extreme adventure.

Amongst his many record-breaking achievements, he was the first to reach both Poles, the first to cross the Antarctic and Arctic Ocean, and the first to circumnavigate the world along its polar axis.

His current goal is to become the first person in the world to cross both polar ice caps and climb the highest mountain on each of the seven continents.

Both light-hearted and strikingly poignant, Living Dangerously offers a personal journey through Sir Ranulph’s life, spanning his early childhood and school misdemeanours, his army life, the Transglobe Expedition and his current Global Reach Challenge, making him a pioneer of exploration with an unparalleled story to tell.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Gary Salter