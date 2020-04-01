Enter Shikari to undertake major November tour including dates at Nottingham Rock City

Enter Shikari have announced details of a massive UK tour to take place in November.

With the release of upcoming studio album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible on April 17, they will hit the road later in the year to promote it, including performances at Nottingham Rock City on November 19 and 20.

Talking about the tour and release of current new single T.I.N.A., frontman Rou Reynolds commented: “It feels like an odd time to announce touring, but the wheels were already in motion before all this stuff escalated and, well, we all need something to look forward to right now. So later this year, as some degree of normality hopefully returns, we will finally celebrate our new album properly and present some of this material live!”

For more on the band, you can click here. You can also click here or here for more stories.




