Don’t miss The Elvis Years when the show comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre on Friday, February 14.

It features Mario Kombou from the West End musical Jailhouse Rock and is led by legendary producer and Ivor Novello award-winner David Mackay.

With a world class cast of actor/musicians, The Elvis Years features more than 50 Elvis hits including That’s Alright Mama, Hound Dog, Blue Suede Shoes and many more.

