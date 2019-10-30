Elvis is coming to Nottingham Arena next summer

Smash-hit show A Vision Of Elvis, starring Rob Kingsley, will visit the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in August next year.

Winner of both the Official Elvis Show and Number One Male Tribute awards at the National Tribute Music Awards, A Vision of Elvis is internationally renowned as the best Elvis Presley concert touring the world today.

With more than ten years on tour, and having performed to thousands of fans in major theatres, festivals and arenas worldwide and making history by being the first Elvis tribute artist to perform at the new Wembley Stadium to more than 50,000 people, Rob Kingsley is back for 2020 with a brand new show.

It’s 1968 – the major musical event of the year is the first live TV special for Elvis Presley in what would come to be known as The ’68 Comeback Special.

Drawing phenomenal ratings, this event re-established Elvis as the major entertainment star of the decade and twelve months later, he starred at the International Hotel in Las Vegas, performing live for the first time in seven years and securing his place in history as the 'king of rock and roll'.

This production celebrates 50 years since that TV phenomenon and is testament that his songs live on and the king still rules.

A Vision of Elvis recreates the drama and intensity of that ‘come back’ monumental concert and proceeds with the King to his Las Vegas debut, the electrifying concert years, featuring Elvis’ greatest hits including Heartbreak Hotel, Blue Suede Shoes and Hound Dog plus many more.

All costumes, instruments and the stage setting are authentically recreated to give the feel and energy of a live Elvis concert which promises to be the ultimate experience for any Elvis fan the world over.

Rob’s connection with the audience is immediate – as soon as the concert begins, surrounded by his musicians, backing vocalists and production team they take the audience on an emotional roller coaster through time and in doing so, engages audiences with a true Elvis concert experience.

Long time Elvis friend and tour manager, Ed Bonja, was profoundly affected by Rob’s performance, remarking 'he sings like Elvis but most importantly he seems to capture the very soul of Elvis - his charisma, his gestures – hell he even walks like Elvis!'

The show is in Nottingham on August 14, 2020 and tickets priced £29.20 (hospitaliy packages available) are on sale from 10am on Thursday, October 31 here.

READ MORE: Tina Turner tribute show coming to Nottingham, and Sheffield next year.