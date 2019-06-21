Drivetime Concert reaches tenth year with latest performance at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall

Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall hosts the latest Drivetime Concert on Thursday, June 27, from 6pm.

Members of this year’s Drivetime Choir will be aiming to hit the high notes with the backing of The Halle in the concert.

In June 2009, a bold musical experiment took place at the venue. A new kind of concert would give people the chance to hear live orchestral music without worrying about the “rules” that can often put off newcomers from giving classical music a go.

The Drivetime Concert would be different. It would start at 6pm, giving people the chance to swap the stress of the daily commute for an hour of spectacular music.

It would last an hour, making it manageable for families, but in that time it would pack in a huge amount of music, mixing timeless orchestral classics with spectacular film music. And crucially it would give audiences the chance to become performers with the Drivetime Choir.

Right from the outset, Nottingham Classics’ resident orchestra, the Hallé, proved to be rock solid partners in the project. Their commitment was essential because the project had significant challenges.

To be manageable, the choir would only meet for two sessions before the performance and there would only be time for the Hallé to rehearse for half an hour on the day of the concert – less than an hour before the performance itself. Moreover, because the choir would often be over 600 strong, it would have to be seated in the stalls seats, meaning that the conductor would have to conduct in 360 degrees, directing the orchestra in front, while keeping the choir together behind him.

Who would prepare the choir? Two sessions of two hours would be a small window in which to take 600 singers of all ages and experience and turn them into a choir that could perform two classic choral pieces at a standard that would not just be “good, considering”, but genuinely thrilling, Step forward, then, Angela Kay, director of the Nottingham-based community music provider, Music for Everyone.

With years of experience of coaching choirs of all shapes and sizes, and enthusing even the most diffident and nervous singers, she was the first choice.

Over the last ten years, the choir has sung its way through choral classics ranging from O Fortuna from Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, Handel’s Zadok the Priest and Parry’s I was Glad, to grand opera in the form of the Easter Hymn from Cavalleria Rusticana, the Anvil Chorus from Il Trovatore and the Grand March and Chorus from Verdi’s Aida. Two other items stand out – Duel of the Fates from the Star Wars blockbuster, The Phantom Menace, and We Strive for the Stars.

Helping the Drivetime Choir to achieve these levels of performance has been Nottingham Harmonic Choir, which has also been a key partner in the Drivetime Choir from the outset.

This year’s Drivetime Choir gets another chance to sing Duel of the Fates and also The Heavens are Telling from Haydn’s oratorio, The Creation. This will feature Nottinghamshire rising star soprano, Lizzie Ryder, alongside a pair of soloists from the Royal Northern College of Music. Lizzie gets the opportunity to sing the poignant Song to the Moon from Dvořák’s opera Rusalka, part of the space-themed Drivetime Concert programme which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing. As it’s the tenth anniversary of the Drivetime Concert, there will also be the opportunity for everyone in the audience to sing Hubert Parry’s stirring Jerusalem, in Edward Elgar’s glorious orchestration – familiar to millions from its annual performances in the Last Night of the BBC Proms.

More than 600 have signed up already for the concert on 27 June, and that’s likely to expand to over 700 by the time of the first rehearsal on June 24.

For those who fancy taking part in their first Drivetime Choir, it’s not too late to sign up. Choir members need to be able to attend at least one of the two rehearsals with Angela at 7pm on 24 and/or June 26 and it’s recommended that everyone takes part in the dress rehearsal with the Hallé at 5.15pm on the day of the concert. To sign up, click here .

Tickets are £7.50 with under 16s £5 and family and friends tickets (up to four people) £20. Drivetime Choir member tickets (which includes admission to the concert) are £5.

Click here or click here for more stories.

Photo credit: Dom Henry