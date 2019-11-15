Deacon Blue announce Nottingham date on 2020 tour

Tickets have now gone on sale to Deacon Blue’s gig at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall next year on November 10.

2020 is a big year for the Scottish band. They have announced a new album, City Of Love, which sees the multi-million selling band deliver 11 new tracks tethered by a singular belief - that even in the corners of a town or a life where no light falls, hope can prevail.

Long praised for their live performances the Cities Of Love tour will see the band visit more cities in the UK and Ireland than ever before, including seven arena shows and the Royal Albert Hall in London.

City Of Love (released March 6 and available to pre-order now from www.deaconblue.com) is the fourth release of a prolific seven-year period for Deacon Blue.

Their last three albums returned the band to the Top 20 of the UK album charts, the most recent posting at No 12, giving them their highest charting album in 23 years.

This has fuelled a creative resurgence which returned the band not only to mainstream radio playlists, but also back into the sort of venues befitting the stature of a chart-topping legacy boasting seven million album sales, two number one albums and fourteen hit singles.

Frontman Ricky Ross said: “We’re so looking forward to you hearing City Of Love and getting out on the road, playing new songs and old songs too.

“Every time we tour now it feels like a celebration because our fans are still there and it’s a delight for us.

“We’re planning to make this the best one yet.”

For more on the ticket availability, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

