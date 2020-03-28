Dazzling Dreamgirls will wow fans at Nottingham Theatre Royal next year

The multi-award winning West End production Dreamgirls has announced dates at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal for next year.

It can be seen at the city centre venue from February 9 to 20 as part of a UK tour.

Featuring the classic songs And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going, Listen and One Night Only, this sensational new production of Dreamgirls had its critically acclaimed West End premiere in December 2016 at London’s Savoy Theatre, 35 years on from opening on Broadway.

Meet The Dreams – Effie, Lorrell and Deena – three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history.

Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.

In 2006, Dreamgirls was adapted into an Oscar-winning motion picture starring Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.

Dreamgirls is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal next year (Photo by Matt Crockett)

Casting for the Dreamgirls UK tour, including its visit to the Theatre Royal Nottingham, will be announced soon.

The original Broadway production of Dreamgirls, which was directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, opened in 1981 and subsequently won six Tony Awards.

The original cast recording won two Grammy Awards for Best Musical Album and Best Vocal Performance for Jennifer Holliday’s And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.

For ticket details about the visit of Dreamgirls, you can click here. You can also click here or here for more stories.