David Hasselhoff to play Scrooge at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham this Christmas

Scrooge: A Funny Family Spectacular will be a treat for family audiences at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on December 28.

Get your tickets now to see David Hasselhoff, who will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this funny family spectacular, with a special holographic appearance from Pauline Quirke as the Ghost of Christmas Past.

This is a brand-new musical adaptation of Charles Dicken’s famous A Christmas Carol.

Within the well-known festive tale, the miserable miser Ebenezer Scrooge, to be played by Knight Rider star David Hasselhoff, is taught the error of his ways, transforming from skinflint to saviour and bringing joy to the Cratchit family and their son, Tiny Tim.

Alongside ‘the Hoff’ will be the much loved Birds of a Feather actress Pauline Quirke as the Ghost of Christmas Past, who will be projected as a life size hologram onto a giant HOLOGAUZE© screen measuring 20m x 5m.

As a result of Scrooge’s newfound goodwill, he will be giving away £3,000 in cash to one lucky audience member at every performance.

David Hasselhoff said: “I’ve dreamt of playing Scrooge for a long time. The great thing about this production is that it’s not a panto, it’s a fully-fledged Christmas show.

“It’s the Dickens classic with great music on a spectacular scale in huge arenas. But just imagine coming to see the show and then walking away with £3,000 in cash! That’s pretty incredible.”

The show is suitable for families with children aged three and above.

There will be two performances of Scrooge: A Funny Family Spectacular at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham at 3pm and 7pm.

