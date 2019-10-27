Comic Nick Helm tells all ahead of his Sheffield Leadmill show

Always a man who likes an incendiary show title, Phoenix From The Flames represents Nick Helm’s return to something like his old self, writes Brian Donaldson.

The man who starred in BBC Three’s wonderfully charming Uncle, fronted a food programme for Dave entitled Eat Your Heart Out, and will soon appear in series two of Romesh Ranganathan’s Sky sitcom The Reluctant Landlord, has always given off the vibe that just about anything could happen during one of his live extravaganzas.

You don’t go along to a show with titles such as One-Man Mega Myth or This Means War! and expect to see a shy, retiring wallflower.

Yet, for his 2017 touring show, There Is Nothing You Can Do To Me That I Haven’t Already Done To Myself, Nick delivered a set that was much more stripped back and intimate, with a few songs breaking up what was effectively a storytelling affair.

He insists that after his break from live comedy, he is now ready to get back to his roots. “I’m known for doing shows with production numbers and costume changesand props and a set. After the tour, which I really enjoyed, I did miss doing a proper old-school show, so this is me going back to what I started doing.”

The onstage Nick Helm is a very different animal from the polite and quietly spoken offstage man. A bombastic and in-your-face performer, there are few holds being barred when he lunges into full flow.

There is a very good reason for him becoming such an unstoppable force of nature once the curtain goes up.

“I do get very nervous and stressed before a show, and the day of a gig can be a complete write-off. That is why my act is the way it is. I get nervous all day and bottle all this tension and then I go on stage and let it all out. I’m very loud.”

As far away from the definition of a one-trick pony as it’s possible to get, Nick Helm is equally at home writing music, making short films, penning poetry and doing a bit of acting, as he is on stage working his stand-up magic.

“When you need a break in one area, you just go and do something else. I have lots of different creative outlets. And that’s really what Phoenix From The Flames is all about: it’s about rising back from the year I’ve had.

“I had an up and down year personally; I suffered from mental-health issues and depression, but I’m now coming back to being my best self and bouncing back in an Alan Partridge-esque way. It’s really a tongue in cheek look at my life.”

A consummate professional and hard worker who always strives to get better as a comedian, he is a close reader of his own product.

“The percentage of actual stand-up has crept up a bit over the years. For Phoenix From The Flames, I have to work out how many songs I want in and how many poems I want in, and how much stand-up I want to do. You’ve got a pile of songs and poems over here, a pile of jokes and stories over here, and a pile of props over there. The process of working it all through is like having a bucket of Lego and throwing it all over the floor: you can do whatever you want with all those

pieces.”

And as he will prove once again, with Phoenix From The Flames, Nick Helm just can’t stop giving audiences exactly what they want.

Nick Helm is at The Leadmill, Sheffield, on November 7.

For more details, you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.

Photo credit: Edward Moore