Check out Really Want To Hurt Me at Nottingham Playhouse later this month

Don’t miss the chance to see the acclaimed production Really Want To Hurt Me when it is performed at Nottingham Playhouse on October 26, from 7.45pm.

This bittersweet production about growing up gay in the 80s aims to speak directly to young audiences today.

It features a classic soundtrack from Culture Club, Eurythmics, Kate Bush and more.

Writer and director Ben SantaMaria commented: “This play is incredibly personal and close to the bone for me, exploring my own experiences and survival as a gay teenager in Devon. I keep being overwhelmed by how audiences are connecting and responding in really personal ways too.”

Call 0115 9419419 for more on how to get hold of tickets or you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.