Check out ‘hilarious and heartwarming’ musical Kinky Boots at Nottingham Theatre Royal

It’s a far cry from a factory floor in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan but strap yourself in for an exciting journey with Kinky Boots (Nottingham Theatre Royal until Saturday, June 8) which takes shoe factory owner Charlie Price on a rocky road beyond his wildest dreams, writes John Shawcroft.

Northampton was once a leading centre for shoemaking (hence the town’s football club being styled as the Cobblers) and Charlie, struggling to live up to his father’s expectations, has grown up with his family business Price & Son among the front runners.

His ambitions lie elsewhere but his father’s unexpected death places him in the family firm’s driving seat.

He discovers that times have changed and now the historic shoe factory, founded in 1890, faces the threat of closure and conversion into luxury apartments.

This is based on true events, with the musical adapted from the 2005 film telling the tale of shoemaker WJ Brookes near Northampton, which survived after launching a footwear brand for the drag queen market.

With music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, the book by Harvey Fierstein and directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Kinky Boots is, quite simply, a lot of fun.

Life changes for the likeable Charlie (an excellent Joel Harper-Jackson) following a chance encounter with a drag queen, Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

Here West End star Kayi Ushe is an absolute riot in the role, camping it up to the ultimate extreme along with his six Angels (and they deserve crediting: Connor Collins, John J Dempsey, Damon Gould, Joshua Lovell, Chileshe Mondelle and Toyan Thomas-Browne) in a drag routine seldom, if ever, equalled on the Theatre Royal stage.

Hereabouts, it should be stated that Ushe has a superb voice, whether on the big show numbers such as Land of Lola or in a quite lovely duet with Charlie, Not My Father’s Son.

Lola provides a totally unexpected solution to Charlie’s dilemma (sell up and put his long-serving workforce out of work or try and carry on) and in the face of considerable misgivings and opposition he decides to step outside Price & Son’s comfort zone and move the business into producing kinky boots.

His fiancée Nicola (Helen Ternent) is not impressed but as Charlie seeks his new identity his quest is spiced up by co-factory worker Lauren (Paula Lane, aka Kylie Platt in Coronation Street) who soon becomes his new love interest.

Now the evening develops depth and poignancy as Charlie and his team overcome their fears and learn tolerance and understanding of diversity and change, particularly when Lola unveils her back-story and becomes designer-in-chief. Factory worker Don (Demitri Lampra), for example, is uncomfortable with his ideas of masculinity being threatened by Lola’s arrival and it takes a stylised boxing match to convince him.

Another of the show’s strengths is maintaining the family fun amidst all the saucy and sassy routines.

The sets are convincing and there is a colourful background of drag, athletic dance moves and some lively numbers involving the full company.

The songs fit the occasion – The Most Beautiful Thing in the World (shoes), Sex is in the Heel, Lauren looking back on The History of Wrong Guys, Everybody Say Yeah, which closes the first act, Charlie’s Soul of a Man and the full company’s rousing finale Raise You Up.

Indeed, hilarious, heartwarming and a huge amount of fun, as the billboards state and a lovely, lively example of how tolerance and understanding can evolve.

Click here for more on how you can get tickets. You can also click here and click here for other entertainment stories.

Photo credit: Matt Crockett