Check out Britain’s Got Talent winner Richard Jones when his magic show comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre next year

Tickets have gone on sale to see talented magician Richard Jones when he brings his extended UK tour to Mansfield next year.

Richard, who can be seen at Mansfield Palace Theatre on February 28, was winner of Britain’s Got Talent and is a British Army soldier as well as a member of The Magic Circle.

Having recently had audiences on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions completely captivated, Richard is extending his Escape tour.

The mesmerising lance corporal will confirm exactly what made him the stand out act to win Britain’s top talent show in 2016, still the only magician to have won the show.

Call 01623 633133 for ticket details or you can click here.

Photo credit: Simon Handley