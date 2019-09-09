Chart veterans OMD return to area with shows in Nottingham and Sheffield soon

OMD are back on the road later in the year on a tour that stops off at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 26 and Sheffield City Hall on November 3.

OMD have sold 25 million singles and 15 million albums, which has established them as electronic synthesiser pioneers and one of Britain’s best-loved pop groups. Their 13 albums include recently reissued Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (1980), Organisation (1980), Architecture & Morality (1981) and Dazzle Ships (1983).

Their latest string of major live dates come as part of yet another exciting instalment of the band’s 40th anniversary celebrations which first saw the reissue of their first four classic albums on 180g vinyl, mastered at half speed by, also by Miles Showell at Abbey Road and housed in their original iconic die cut sleeves designed by the legendary Peter Saville, followed by the huge world tour.

For more on the band and live dates, click here.

Photo credit: Alex Lake