Catch Sheffield Greystones appearance by US music star Dale Watson

Dale Watson and his Lone Stars will headline a gig on June 5 at the Greystones in Sheffield as part of a tour of the UK.

Over the last three decades, Dale Watson has been labeled as everything from alt-country to Ameripolitan. But the most humble description may come from the title of his newest album, Call Me Lucky.

A fixture of the Austin, Texas, music scene for years, Watson recorded all but one song on the album in Memphis. The album features some of Memphis’s finest as well as Dale’s longtime band, His Lone

Stars, and includes a horn section on some of the tracks.

In early 2018, he bought a house there and now divides his downtime equally between Texas and Tennessee. He also sold the bars he owned in Texas and purchased the fabled Memphis nightclub Hernando’s Hideaway in an effort to provide a hospitable place for touring musicians to perform.

Photo credit: Mike Brown