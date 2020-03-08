Catch Katherine Jenkins at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Popular singer Katherine Jenkins is to perform at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall on February 6, 2021.

Tickets are now on sale to see the concert, which forms part of her 2021 tour.

As one of the UK’s greatest musical exports, Katherine has performed all over the world, for the Pope, for presidents.

She is a favourite of the Royal Family, having been invited to sing God Save The Queen at Her Majesty's Diamond Jubilee, perform at Her Majesty's Coronation Concerts at Buckingham Palace and by special request at Her Majesty's 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle.

She has embarked upon numerous sold out tours and duetted with such names as Andrea Bocelli, José Carreras, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Bryn Terfel, Rolando Villazon, and Il Divo, amongst others. Katherine was awarded an OBE for her services to music and charity.

