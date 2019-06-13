Carpenters Experience will bring classic hits to Retford Majestic Theatre later this year

Music fans are going to love The Carpenters Experience when the popular tribute show comes to Retford Majestic Theatre on October 5.

The Carpenters Experience stage show promises an evening of non-stop hits when it comes to town.

This top tribute show features the rich contralto voice of Maggie Nestor, supported by eight acclaimed musicians.

“Featuring all of Richard and Karen Carpenter’s million-selling songs,” says show promoter Mick Mason, The Carpenters Experience is the UK’s leading Carpenters show.

“The performers capture the sights and sounds of the amazing talents of Richard and Karen Carpenter.

“Karen’s silky vocals are combined with Richard’s delightful piano along with the seamless harmonies for which The Carpenters were renowned.”

The celebrated production features Close to You, We’ve only Just Begun, Top of the World, Rainy Days and Mondays, Solitaire, Goodbye to Love, Please Mr Postman, For All We Know, Only Yesterday and dozens more classic hit songs.

“To paraphrase Karen,” says Mick with a smile on his face, “for many music fans it will be yesterday once more. . . “

For more on what’s in store, call the box office for tickets on 01777 706866 or you can click here.