Blast of Slipknot at Sheffield FlyDSA and Nottingham Motorpoint arenas

Chart-topping heavy rockers Slipknot kick off an awesome year of live music in Sheffield and Nottingham arenas.

The American nu-metal group play at FlyDSA Arena on January 20 and at the Motorpoint Arena the following night.

Slipknot’s sixth studio album, We Are Not Your Kind, took the number one spot on the Official UK Album Charts last year.

The band also made a resounding global impact with chart-topping debuts in the USA, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium and Finland,as well as top three debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, The Netherlands and New Zealand.

Headbanging and stage diving are par for the course at Slipknot’s energetic shows.

Other big names to look out for in both FlyDSA and Motorpoint arenas in the coming weeks include The Script. The alt-rockers released their third album, Sunset & Full Moons, in November 2019 which was supported by lead single, The Last Time. Sunset & Fulll Moons became their sixth consecutive number one on the Official Irish Album Charts. The Script play at FlyDSA Arena on Fenruary 26 and at the Motorpoint Arena on March 9.

Multi-million record sales, six chart-topping albums and a Brit Award have made Stereophonics one of the giants of the current music scene. They are touring the country’s arenas from next month, plugging latest album Kind and its lead single Bust This Town. Catch them at the Sheffield arena on February 28 and at Nottingham on March 7.

