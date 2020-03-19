Big names The Vamps, Rick Astley and Becky Hill added to Splendour festival line-up

The line-up for Splendour is taking shape with an exciting list of new artists announced to join the already confirmed Supergrass, James and Belinda Carlisle.

The Vamps, Rick Astley, Becky Hill, Sleeper and Amber Run have been added to the bill at Wollaton Park, Nottingham, on July 18.

In the wake of the current coronavirus-related cancellations across the country, a statement from the festival said: “After careful consideration, we’ve today made the decision to announce the next wave of artists for Splendour 2020.

“As the event isn’t for another four months, we’re hopeful and optimistic that this year’s festival will go ahead as planned. We understand that things are changing rapidly, and no one knows what will happen in the next few months – so we’d like to assure all ticket buyers that if we need to postpone or cancel this year’s festival that you will be able to use your ticket for 2021 or receive a refund.”

Headlining the Confetti stage will be The Vamps, who have achieved huge success and obtained devotees all over the globe. Having become the first band ever to headline the O2 Arena five years in a row, the four-piece certainly know how to get a crowd excited.

Everyone’s favourite 80s troubadour Rick Astley will take to the main stage for the early evening slot. At the age of 21, his era-defining classic Never Gonna Give You Up topped charts the world over and catapulted him on a journey that would encompass 40 million sales. After stepping aside to focus on his family, he shot back to number one almost 30 years later with his hit Platinum-selling album 50.

Joining Supergrass, James and Rick Astley on the main stage will be Becky Hill. After an incredible 2019, Becky has been listed as the second most listened to British female artist on Spotify in the UK, having notched up over a billion streams and more than 19 million monthly listeners.

Britpop favourites Sleeper are also appearing at the festival. Original members Louise Wener, Jon Stewart and Andy Maclure are joined by Kieron Pepper.

