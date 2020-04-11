Beans On Toast launches lockdown song ahead of Easter Sunday live stream

Cult folk singer Beans On Toast has written and recorded a song in quarantine about life in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Capturing the mood of the nation, Beans' new work Strange Days offers a relatable take on panic buying in supermarkets, locking-down with loved ones, social distancing from others and working together to get through the crisis.

The track is accompanied with an uplifting video of the singer’s daughter Wren making the best of isolation in a very adorable way.

Beans On Toast will be doing a Facebook Live stream on Easter Sunday at 8pm. He said: “I’ll be playing some old songs, some new songs, telling some stories and discussing this strange new world…”

