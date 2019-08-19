Animal magic coming soon when Dear Zoo hits stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Kids are going to love the production of Dear Zoo, which hits the stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre on October 1 and 2.

Dear Zoo is suitable for children aged 2 – 6 years, and the famous book is brought to life through child-engaging puppets, original music and lots of audience interaction.

Dear Zoo, published by Macmillan Children’s Books, is the story of a child who writes to the zoo asking them to send a pet, and, more than 35 years since publication, it continues to delight each new generation of children as they lift the flaps in search of the perfect animal.

Written by Rod Campbell and produced by Norwell Lapley Productions and directed by Michael Gattrell, Dear Zoo live on stage immediately appeals to families and children who already love the book and will serve as a wonderful introduction to those coming to the story for the first time.

For more, you can call the box office on 01623 633133 or you can click here for ticket details.

Photo credit: Victoria Macken