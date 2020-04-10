Andrea Bocelli's special concert will stream live on Easter Sunday

Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Milan, to be streamed live on the worldwide web on Easter Sunday.

The carefully selected pieces, specially arranged for solo voice and organ, will include the well-loved Ave Maria setting by Bach/Gounod and Mascagni’s Sancta Maria.

Bocelli: Music For Hope will stream on the YouTube channel on Sunday, April 12, at 6pm. Go to www.youtube.com/andreabocelli

Andrea said: “I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone – whether they are believers or not – truly needs right now. Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride.

“The generous, courageous, proactive Milan and the whole of Italy will be again, and very soon, a winning model, engine of a renaissance that we all hope for. It will be a joy to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter celebration which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth.”

The Andrea Bocelli Foundation (ABF) has started a fundraiser to help hospitals purchase all the instrumentation and equipment necessary to protect their medical staff. It is possible to donate through the GoFundMe campaign: www.gofundme.com/f/wk67wc-abfxcamerino or by writing to development@andreabocellifoundation.org.

